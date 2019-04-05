Vivo Y5 with triple rear cameras to be launched in India this month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vivo Y5 could be priced around Rs. 15,000.

Vivo appears to be all set to launch a new smartphone in the mid-range market in India. Well, the talk is about the Vivo Y5, which is likely to be announced sometime soon in the country. A recent report has also revealed a lot of details regarding this smartphone, its pricing and availability.

Previously, we came across a report that the company is in plans to launch two new smartphones - Vivo Y3 and Vivo Y5 during the ongoing IPL 2019 season. While there is no word regarding the Y3, a recent report by 91mobiles citing a Vivo executive has shed a lot of details regarding the Vivo Y5.

Vivo Y5 details leak

As per the report, the Vivo Y5 is believed to be one of the most affordable smartphones to feature triple cameras at its rear. The device is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000 to make it compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M30. The smartphone is said to boot Android 9 Pie and get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery. Furthermore, it has been claimed that this upcoming Vivo smartphone will be launched sometime after April 15 though a specific launch date remains unknown.

What to expect?

While there is no word regarding the other specifications of this smartphone, a TENAA listing of a device with the model number V1901A/T is believed to be that of the Vivo Y5. The listing reveals that it will arrive with a 6.35-inch display and a 4880mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to feature a waterdrop notch and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Previously, the same device was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM.

Though there is no word regarding the Vivo Y3, this smartphone is believed to be an entry-level offering priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. Even this one is said to be launched sometime before the end of the IPL season.