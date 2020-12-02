Vivo Y51 India Launch Tipped Again; Expected To Fall Under Rs. 20,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is all set to bring the latest mid-range handset- Y51 to the country. Last month, the phone already received the BIS certification, and now MySmartPrice has reported via Vivo official sources that the Vivo Y51 is launching soon in the country. However, the source does not reveal the exact launch date. The source further states that the Y51 will be replacing the Vivo S1 Pro, which made its debut in the country earlier this year.

Vivo Y51 Features And Expected Price In India

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y51 comes with a Full-HD+ 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Soc handles the processing under the Vivo Y51 which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which also supports additional storage expansion using a microSD card slot. Running Android 10, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, you will get a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP portrait shooter. For selfies, the phone sports a 16MP selfie camera. On the connectivity front, the handset includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack.

Further, the report hints the phone will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. The handset was originally launched with a price tag of PKR 36,999 (around Rs. 16,300) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Lastly, it is offered in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White color options.

Moreover, Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro 5G in the country today. The price of the latest handset has been set at Rs. 29,990 and it will be available for purchase starting today (December 2).

