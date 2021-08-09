Vivo Y53s Offers 64MP Camera, 5,000mAh Battery At Rs. 19,490, Should You Buy? News oi-Rohit Arora

Vivo has added another sub-20K handset to its Y-series portfolio. The Y53s has been launched in the lone 8GB+128GB storage variant at Rs. 19,490 and will be available across Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and all partner retail stores starting August 9th, 2021. The Y53s will fight the likes of the Redmi Note 10-series, Realme Narzo 30-series, Poco X3 Pro, and other sub-20K handsets.

Notably, the Y53s is a 4G-only handset and will face tough competition from Realme, Oppo and Xiaomi's 5G-enabled mid-range handsets in the online market. The list of sub-20K 5G smartphones include the likes of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30 5G, Realme X7 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G/A53s, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

But since the handset will also sell across India via the offline market, the brand can manage to sell the handset in some good numbers. Below are the features and specifications of the Vivo Y53s.

Vivo Y53s Specifications And Features

The Y53s flaunts a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 2408×1080 FHD+ resolution. Sadly, the screen only offers the standard 60Hz refresh rate in times when most of the handsets in the respective price category flaunt higher refresh rate panels. For instance, Realme and Poco devices offer 120Hz refresh rate panels at similar price points. Vivo' very own iQOO Z3 flaunts a 120Hz refresh rate panel in the sub-20K price-point.

Moving on, the brand decided to launch the handset in the lone 8GB + 128GB variant with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also lacks a face-unlock feature, which is another bummer. Thankfully, you get microSD card support (Up to 1GB Support) and a big 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Vivo promises more than 14.3 hours of online HD movie streaming and 7.05 hours of resource-intensive gameplay on one full charge.

The Y53s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11.1, which offers some performance-centric software features such as Multi Turbo 5.0, Ultra Game Mode and an extended RAM feature that enables some extra ROM space (up to 3GB) for smoother multitasking experience.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y53s comes equipped with a triple-lens camera featuring a 64MP primary sensor, 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The camera app offers the most used modes including the Photo mode, Portrait mode, Slow-mo, Time-Lapse, Super Night Camera, Eye Auto Focus, Ultra Stable video, etc.

The Vivo Y53s will be available in two color options - Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow.

Should You Buy Vivo Y53s?

The Y53s brings nothing special in terms of hardware and features. You can buy a 5G-enabled handset with better overall specifications and features at a similar and even lower price point. For instance, Realme's Narzo 30-series, Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10-series offer far better overall value for your money.

Vivo's very own iQOO Z3 5G is another capable handset with a better set of hardware and features in the same price bracket. We will soon test the Vivo Y53s to bring a comprehensive review of the new handset.

Best Mobiles in India