Vivo Y71 4GB RAM variant receives a huge cut in India

Vivo Y71 was launched in India back in April at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM variant. Now, the phone received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is available for Rs 11,990. The handset with 3GB RAM variant was priced at Rs 10,990 but it doesn't receive any price cut. The price drop of the phone was first tipped by Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom. However, the new price is yet to reflect on the Vivo E-Store and Amazon India.

Vivo Y71 specifications

Vivo Y71 comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 2.5D curved glass screen. The display comes with an aspect ratio is 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, clubbed with 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with an internal storage of 16GB. If that is not enough then you can also expand the memory via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Vivo Y71 comes with a single camera model at back with a 13MP camera sensor along with LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 5MP camera sensor of selfies and video calling as well.

On the connectivity aspects, the smartphone offers a dedicated dual SIM card slot, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the sensor part, the phone comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y71 is fueled by a 3360mAh non-removable battery, the company claims that the smartphone is capable of delivering a battery back of one day without any issues with a single charge. The Vivo smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with the company's Funtouch OS.

If you were looking to buy this phone, then this is the best time to make your purchase. We expect that we will get to see the price cut soon on the official website and other e-commerce sites as well.