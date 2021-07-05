Vivo Y72 5G With 90Hz Display India Launch Tipped For July 15; Expected Price, Launch Offers In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has launched a slew of devices lately. Now, the brand is expected to launch another device from its Y-series named the Vivo Y72 5G in India. The handset was originally launched back in March in a single storage variant. A report reveals that the smartphone will launch on July 15 in India. However, the brand has not shared any teaser regarding this.

Vivo Y72 5G India Launch, Offers, And More

The latest info has been reported by 91mobiles (via Tipster Yogesh) which reveals the bank offers and some key specifications of the phone. As per the poster, the Vivo V72 5G will come with 8GB RAM and an additional 4G of Extended RAM.

Besides, the phone will ship with a 1080p FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the global variant skips it. So, it remains to be seen whether the Indian variant will get any other changes. Moreover, the handset is said to come with two color options - Dream Glow and Graphite Black.

Bank offers for the Vivo Y72 5G will include a flat Rs. 1,500 cashback on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. There will also be a one-time screen replacement and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000. Additionally, the report also suggests the phone will fall in India under Rs. 20,000.

Vivo Y72 5G Expected Features

Apart from the display, other features are believed to be similar to the global model. The Vivo Y72 5G will feature a 6.58-inches LCD panel and a waterdrop notch to house the 16MP selfie camera sensor. The processing will be handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and the Vivo V72 will offer a triple-rear camera setup that will house a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Further, the camera features will include EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), eye autofocus, and super night mode. Other aspects will include Android 11 OS, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Vivo Y72 5G: Better Than Competition?

If the smartphone comes under Rs. 20,000 then the Vivo Y72 will be an affordable 5G handset with features like a 90Hz display, great camera features, and so on. In this range, the phone can beat smartphones like Galaxy A22 and the Realme 8 5G. However, the Galaxy A22 comes with an AMOLED panel, OIS support which is missing in the Vivo V72.

