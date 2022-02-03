Vivo Y7x Rumored To Pack 120Hz Display, Helio G96 Chipset; Launch Date, Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been expanding its product offering in the market. For one, Vivo has been working on a tablet that aims to offer some high-end specs. At the same time, Vivo has also been expanding its smartphone range, especially the Y series. One of the latest entrants is tipped to be the Vivo Y7x smartphone, rumored to launch soon in India.

Vivo Y7x Launch Date Rumored

Vivo has been releasing several new smartphones under its Y branding. The latest one to join is the alleged Vivo Y7x. A new leak states the upcoming Vivo Y7x could launch in March, although the exact launch date wasn't revealed. That said, Vivo hasn't teased or confirmed any of the details of the upcoming Y7x, and hence, it would be best to take it with a grain of salt.

Vivo Y7x Features: What To Expect?

A report from PassionateGeekz has shared some of the details of the upcoming Vivo Y7x. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Vivo smartphone will feature a 6.44-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For now, it's unclear if the display would be an IPC LCD or an AMOLED screen.

Under the hood, the alleged Vivo Y7x will draw power from the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, which makes it a premium mid-range smartphone. The processor is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Like all other Vivo smartphones, we can expect the Vivo Y7x to run FunTouch OS custom UI topped on Android 11 OS.

Presently, a lot of details of the upcoming Vivo Y7x are still under wraps. For instance, the battery, fast charging capabilities, and camera details are unknown. Looking at the specs, one can expect the upcoming Vivo Y7x to be a mid-range smartphone that could be priced under Rs. 20,000. To up the competition, Vivo could even price it under Rs. 18,000.

We know that Vivo has been steadily expanding its Y series. The Indian market recently saw a lot of Vivo Y smartphones. These include the Vivo Y33T, Vivo Y21e, Vivo Y21A, Vivo Y75 5G, and Vivo Y21T. Additionally, the Vivo T1 5G smartphone is also set to launch, scheduled for February 9.

