Vivo Y81 with 4GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 13,490

Vivo Y81 gets a new variant.

    Back in August, Vivo launched the Vivo Y81 smartphone in India. This smartphone is the first one to be launched with a notch display in the Y series. Back when it was launched, only one variant of the device was available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Now, it looks like the company has come up with another high-end storage variant of this smartphone featuring 4GB RAM.

    According to a tweet by the well-known Mumbai-based retailer and Twitter user Mahesh Telecom, the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 13,490. Notably, the base variant with 3GB RAM was launched in the country at a relatively lower price point of Rs. 12,990. And, we should recollect that the device got a price cut of Rs. 1,000 a few days back taking its cost down to Rs. 11,990.

    Launch offers to expect

    While there is no official word from the company regarding the launch of the 4GB RAM variant, the 3GB RAM variant of Y81 was launched with no cost EMI offers and 10% instant discount on using an SBI Bank debit or credit card. We can expect the same offers to be available for the buyers of the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone too.

    Vivo Y81 specifications

    To recap, the Vivo smartphone bestows a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The notch on top of the smartphone will contribute to an aspect ratio of 19:9 and house the selfie camera, earpiece and proximity sensor. Under its hood, the device makes use of a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB storage space.

    On the imaging front, this smartphone from Vivo comes with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS and gets the power from a 3260mAh battery. It has connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi and a micro USB charging port.

