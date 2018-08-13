Vivo Y81 with Face Unlock launched for Rs. 12,990; listed on Amazon

Vivo has been launching a few premium smartphones in India lately. The notable launches in the high-end market segment are the Vivo X21 and Vivo NEX S. However, the company hasn't forgotten the entry-level and mid-range market segments. We say so as the Vivo Y81 has been launched in the country quietly.

Recent reports suggested that the Vivo Y81 could be launched soon in India. Soon after the report, the smartphone has been launched for Rs. 12,990. The device has been listed on Amazon along with launch offers. But it shows that the sale will start on August 14.

Vivo Y81 offers

Going by the Amazon listing, the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 12,990. Buyers can get 10% additional instant discount on using an SBI debit or credit card for the purchase. Also, there will be no cost EMI payment option on all the major credit card transactions. From the listing, it is clear that the device has been launched in two color variants - Gold and Black.

Vivo Y81 specifications and features

Detailing on its specifications, the Vivo smartphone is fitted with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has a notch on top of the screen to house the selfie camera, sensors and earpiece. Eventually, the display comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Also, there is Gorilla Glass protection at the front.

Under its hood, the Vivo Y81 gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It has a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's Funtouch OS 4.0 custom ROM.

For connectivity, this smartphone comes with dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other standard aspects. A 3260mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

On the photography front, the latest market entrant features a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, HDR mode, portrait bokeh mode, pro mode, AI face beauty and more. It has a 5MP selfie camera with Face Unlock feature as well.

Competition it faces

The smartphone from Vivo will face a stiff challenge by a slew of bestselling devices such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Oppo Realme 1, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Honor 9N and others priced similarly. Notably, these devices have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at a similar price point.