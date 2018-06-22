Vivo Y81 with a 19:9 aspect ratio screen and a notch display launched for Rs 14,800

Vivo the Chinese smartphone maker has launched a new smartphone in Vietnam called the Vivo Y81. The Vivo Y81 is more of a mid-tier smartphone from the company with modernized features like a notched display, premium looking build quality and more. According to reports, the company might soon launch this smartphone in other Asian countries as well. The smartphone retails in Vietnam for VND 4,990,000 (Rs 14,800) and will be available via offline stores.

Vivo recently launched the Vivo Y83 smartphone in India, which is also powered by the same chipset which powers the Vivo Y81. In fact, the Vivo Y81 almost resemble the Vivo Y83 in terms of design and specs.

Design

The smartphone metal unibody design on the back of the smartphone with antenna bands on the top and bottom part of the smartphone. However, looking at the antenna bands, the smartphone might just have a plastic design like the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, which also has a similar type of antenna bands on the back of the smartphone with a plastic unibody design.

The smartphone has a single speaker, micro USB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the bottom of the smartphone. The volume and power rockers are placed on the right side of the Vivo Y81. In terms of design, the Vivo Y81 looks similar to the current generation Vivo smartphones.

Specifications

The Vivo Y81 is fitted with a 6.22 inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (1440 x 710p) resolution with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection on the top. The smartphone has a 19:9 aspect ratio with a notch on the top of the display, which houses the front-facing camera and other sensors. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the latest MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core chipset with 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB onboard storage with a micro SD card slot, which can be used to expand storage up to 128 GB. The MediaTek Helio P22 is the latest mid-tier chipset from MTK, which is based on 12nm FinFET technology with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Camera

On the back, the smartphone has a 13 MP primary camera at the back which offers an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front which also has an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone does not have a physical fingerprint sensor, which confirms that the Vivo Y81 is most likely to support face unlock.

Finally, the smartphone has a 3260 mAh Li-ion battery and has a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom ColosOS 4.0 UI on the top.