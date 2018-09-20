Vivo Y81 gets Rs. 1,000 price cut; available at Rs. 11,990

Vivo is aggressively launching new smartphones and slashing the cost of its existing devices in India. The latest device to get a price cut is the Vivo Y81. This smartphone was launched in the country in August for Rs. 12,990. Now, it has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 directly from the company taking its cost down to Rs. 11,990.

After the price cut, the smartphone from Vivo will compete against some of the bestsellers in the market such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Honor 9N, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Realme 2. Notably, the device is available at the discounted price from both Amazon India and the official Vivo site.

As per the recent reports, Vivo is currently the third largest brand in the Indian smartphone market and it has reached this position by selling mid-range and premium mid-range smartphones predominantly. With the revised pricing, the company might witness an increase in the sales but the competition is heavy.

Vivo Y81 specifications

To refresh on its specifications, the Vivo Y81 is fitted with a 6.22-inch display with a wide notch on top of the screen. There are thin bezels at the sides and bottom as well. It is clad in a plastic body as it is a mid-range smartphone.

Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space. It supports up to 256GB of additional storage space with the help of a microSD card.

On the camera front, there is a 13MP primary camera at its rear with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF as well. Up front, it uses a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture of f/2.2. The other goodies on board the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and dual-SIM support. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box topped with Funtouch OS 4.0.

What this phone misses out on is a physical fingerprint sensor. This makes you rely on the pattern or password to unlock the device. Otherwise, it has a 3260mAh battery that powers it from within.