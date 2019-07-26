Vivo Y90 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC And 4030mAh Goes Official News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched a new device in its 'Y' series- the Y90 in Pakistan. The latest entrant is an entry-level segment device that comes with a single rear camera, a waterdrop notch display and is priced under Rs. 10,000 segment. Following are the key specifications and features of the device:

Vivo Y90 Hardware And Software Features:

The Vivo Y90 is equipped with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The device sports a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and offers narrow bezels. Unlike the current budget smartphones, the device comes with a single 8MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It offers features such as Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Voice Control, and Palm Capture.

Upfront, the notch accommodates a 5MP camera for selfies and video chats. Under the hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 paired with 2GB RAM. The handset offers an internal storage of 32GB which can be expanded via microSD card to up to 512GB.

The handset runs on Android Pie OS topped with Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. Notably, there is no fingerprint scanner for security, however, you will able to use the face unlock feature. You get standard connectivity options such as 4G LTE support, microUSB port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rounding off the specification sheet is a 4,030mAh battery with no fast charge support.

Vivo Y90 Pricing And Availability:

Vivo has launched the device with a price tag of PKR 18,999 (approx Rs. 8,139) in Gold and Black colors. With the device being official in the neighboring country, we can expect an India launch soon.

What Do We Think About the Vivo Y90 Smartphone:

Vivo has launched a pretty basic handset. While most of the budget smartphones offer a dual-camera setup, the Vivo Y91 misses on that. Moreover, there is no fingerprint reader and the processor is also entry-segment.

With the expected price tag below Rs. 10,000, the device will likely have some tough competition in the market. Brands Like Xiaomi and Realme have dominated the segment with devices such as some quality handsets in this segment such as the Redmi 7A and Realme C2 which will be the primary rival of the Vivo smartphone.

