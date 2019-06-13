Vivo Y93 Price Slashed In India By Rs. 1,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo is recently on a launch spree in India. The company has brought many new smartphones to the country including the Vivo Y12, Y15 and more. Also, it is gearing up to bring the Z series smartphone to the market sometime soon. As a result of launching new models, many models are receiving price cuts.

The Vivo Y93 is the latest one to get a price cut from the company. This smartphone has become more affordable as it has received a discount of Rs. 1,000. The revised pricing makes it on par with many other affordable devices in the country. Notably, this Vivo smartphone was launched in India back in December last year and this is the second price cut it has received.

Vivo Y93 Price Cut In India

Vivo Y93 was launched in India in two storage configurations. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the high-end variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Notably, these variants are not priced at Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 11,990 instead of their previous pricing of Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 12,990 respectively. The new pricing is reflected on both the official Vivo website and Amazon India. Even the offline retailers are selling the device at the new pricing.

Vivo Y93 Specifications

To recall, the Vivo Y93 is fitted with a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch on the display to house the selfie camera and this takes the aspect ratio of the device to 19:9. The hardware aspects of the Vivo smartphone includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a microSD card supporting up to 256GB of additional storage as well.

For imaging, the Vivo Y93 flaunts dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. There are features such as PDAF, AI portrait mode and more. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor housed within the notch. A 4030mAh battery powers the device from within.

Will You Buy Vivo Y93?

If you were hunting for a value for money budget smartphone and was waiting to avail any discount, then you can consider buying this Vivo smartphone. So, are you interested in buying it? Do let us know your opinion via the comments section below.