Vivo Y93, Vivo Y95 get Rs. 1,000 price cut News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Two Vivo smartphones have become more affordable.

Vivo Y93 and Vivo Y95 appear to have received a price cut, claims a reliable source. Though the information has been revealed by a popular Mumbai-based offline retailer, it states that the new pricing will be reflected by the online retailers soon.

Both these Vivo smartphones have been launched in India in the last quarter of 2018. These smartphones arrive with a waterdrop notch display and run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Funtouch OS 4.5 UI.

Vivo Y93, Vivo Y95 price cut

Vivo Y93 has been launched in two variants - 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM. These variants will now be available for Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 12,990. Notably, both the variants have received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking them down from Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 13,990 respectively.

Talking about the other model - the Vivo Y95, this smartphone has been launched for Rs. 15,990 and comes only in one variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. This smartphone has also received a price drop of Rs. 1,000 taking it down to Rs. 14,990. Furthermore, the Twitter-based tipster Mahesh Telecom states that this revised pricing is already reflected on the offline stores.

Well, this price cut comes ahead of the launch of new Vivo smartphones in the Indian market. Notably, we recently came across a report suggesting that the company will launch two new budget smartphones sometime later this month right on time for the IPL 2019 season. These phones are believed to be priced somewhere between Rs. 10,000 and 20,000 in the country. And, one of them is likely to sport a triple camera module at its rear.

The report further states that these phones are meant to rival the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M30 or Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones. However, the other details regarding these devices remain unknown for now.