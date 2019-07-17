Vivo Z1 Pro Software Update Rolls Out In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

These days, almost all smartphone brands are rolling out timely updates to their smartphones. These updates are meant to improve the overall system. The latest one to get an update is the Vivo Z1 Pro, which was launched a few days back in the country.

Well, Vivo Z1 Pro has received an OTA update that brings the updated Android security patch to the smartphone. The version number of this update is 1.5.11 and it weighs around 344.78MB. These updates will be rolled out to all units of the smartphone in the next few days. If you wish to update your device manually, then you can check for the update from the Settings menu.

Vivo Z1 Pro Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the update rolled out to the Vivo Z1 Pro brings the latest Android security patch to the smartphone. It is also said to improve the stability of the system and camera operations. It optimises the overall compatibility of the system, third-party software and system power consumption. It also enhances the photo effects in some scenarios.

Vivo Z1 Pro Price In India

Earlier this month, Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India in the mid-range market segment. The base variant of the smartphone features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 14,990. There is a mid-variant of the Vivo smartphone featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 16,990. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the smartphone features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 17,990.

It was launched in three colors - Sonic Blue, Sonic Black and Mirror Black and is available via the official Vivo website and Flipkart. There are some attractive launch offers as for this smartphone to lure buyers.

Should You Buy Vivo Z1 Pro?

Having said that the Vivo Z1 Pro is an attractive mid-range smartphone, it comes with features including a tall display, triple cameras at the rear, a 32MP selfie camera and a capacious 5000mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging. So, if you are looking for an affordable device with all these aspects, the Vivo Z1 Pro is one of the options you can consider.

Best Mobiles in India