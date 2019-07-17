Just In
- 1 min ago Realme 3i Vs Redmi 7: Nail Biting Competition In Affordable Segment
- 15 min ago GPU Turbo 3.0 Now Available For Huawei and HONOR Smartphones
- 28 min ago Xiaomi Mi A3 Launch Today At 6:30 PM - Expected Price And Specifications
- 1 hr ago Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official Globally, Expected Soon In India
Don't Miss
- Movies Radhika Pandit Doesn’t Like When Yash Interferes In her Acting; Says ‘Remember I Too Can Act’
- News Hafiz Saeed arrested and sent to judicial custody: Pakistan media
- Automobiles England To Mandate Installation Of EV charging Points In All New Houses — Wise Move Indeed
- Lifestyle Sight of Bizarre Alien-Like Creature Stumps Man
- Finance Foreign Currency Bonds: Should The RSS Oppose It?
- Sports After India filled up their middle-order in WC with keeper-batsmen, we still say that IPL does our cricket all good?
- Travel Chandrashila trek: Lose yourself, be awestruck.. such is the majestic view from summit
- Education #SelfiewithGuru: A Campaign To Mark The Occasion Of Guru Purnima 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Software Update Rolls Out In India
These days, almost all smartphone brands are rolling out timely updates to their smartphones. These updates are meant to improve the overall system. The latest one to get an update is the Vivo Z1 Pro, which was launched a few days back in the country.
Well, Vivo Z1 Pro has received an OTA update that brings the updated Android security patch to the smartphone. The version number of this update is 1.5.11 and it weighs around 344.78MB. These updates will be rolled out to all units of the smartphone in the next few days. If you wish to update your device manually, then you can check for the update from the Settings menu.
Vivo Z1 Pro Update Changelog
As per the changelog, the update rolled out to the Vivo Z1 Pro brings the latest Android security patch to the smartphone. It is also said to improve the stability of the system and camera operations. It optimises the overall compatibility of the system, third-party software and system power consumption. It also enhances the photo effects in some scenarios.
Vivo Z1 Pro Price In India
Earlier this month, Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India in the mid-range market segment. The base variant of the smartphone features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 14,990. There is a mid-variant of the Vivo smartphone featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 16,990. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the smartphone features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 17,990.
It was launched in three colors - Sonic Blue, Sonic Black and Mirror Black and is available via the official Vivo website and Flipkart. There are some attractive launch offers as for this smartphone to lure buyers.
Should You Buy Vivo Z1 Pro?
Having said that the Vivo Z1 Pro is an attractive mid-range smartphone, it comes with features including a tall display, triple cameras at the rear, a 32MP selfie camera and a capacious 5000mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging. So, if you are looking for an affordable device with all these aspects, the Vivo Z1 Pro is one of the options you can consider.
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,949
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,499
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,490
-
17,999
-
28,949
-
13,999
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800