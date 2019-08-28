Vivo Z1X Tipped To Launch In September: Will Be A Flipkart Exclusive News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo Z1X is expected to arrive in September in the Indian market. This mid-range device is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an AMOLED display. Besides, the company has also confirmed that the handset will be available via Flipkart, exclusively.

Vivo Z1X Expected Specifications

The Vivo Z1X is said to sport a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB. It might be seen with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup, along with a 16MP selfie snapper.

The phone would pack a 5,000 mAh battery backup along with fast charging support. We can expect the device in black and gold colors. And, its price would start from Rs. 16,990 for the mentioned base variant.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

The Vivo Z1X is confirmed to be little expensive than the Vivo Z1 Pro. To recall, the Z1 Pro has a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the rear, with a 32MP sensor at the front. While the phone's display, chipset, and battery capacity match with that of the Vivo Z1X's, it is available in two storage variants including 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM. For graphics, it uses an Adreno 616 GPU.

The handset comes with 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, micro USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity options. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is available at Rs. 14,990 for the base variant. While the higher variant with 6GB RAM/128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 17,990. Lastly, it can be obtained in Sonic Black, Sonic Blue, and Mirror Black color options.

Best Mobiles in India