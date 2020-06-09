ENGLISH

    Vivo Z5x With Snapdragon 712 Chipset Launched

    By
    |

    Vivo updated its Z series by launching the Vivo Z5x in May last year. The phone was first launched with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. Recently, the company launched a new variant of the Vivo Z5X in China with the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It comes with a price tag of starting at 1,098 Yuan (around Rs. 11,711).

    Vivo Z5x With Snapdragon 712 Chipset Launched

     

    Vivo Z5x Price Offers In China

    The Vivo Z5x 6GB and 8GB RAM variants come in China with price tags of 1,398 Yuan (around Rs. 14,881) and 1,598 Yuan (around Rs. 17,072) respectively. During the 618-shopping festival in China, both variants will be available for purchase at a price of 1,098 Yuan (around Rs. 11,711) and 1,198 Yuan (around Rs. 12,782) respectively. The phone is offered in Phantom Black, Aurora, and Symphony color variants.

    Vivo Z5x Specifications

    In terms of specifications, the Vivo Z5x sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display which offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo Z5x is the company's first smartphone which comes with a punch-hole display.

    It is powered by the 2.3GHz Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The handset is available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with supports for 18W fast charging.

    Coming to the software, the Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9 Pie OS along with FunTouch OS 9 UI. In terms of optics, the phone has a triple camera setup which comprises a 16MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

    Other details of the phone include a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and it measures 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85mm dimensions and weights of 204.1 grams.

    For connectivity, the device supports microSD card slot, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, MicroUSB, 3.5mm audio jack, and face unlock.

    Read More About: vivo smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 13:28 [IST]
