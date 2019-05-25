Win Infinix S4 for just Re1 with Flipkart’s answer and win contest News oi-Karan Sharma Here's how you can get a chance to win 32 MP ‘selfie’ camera-equipped Infinix S4 for just Re1 with Flipkart’s answer-&-win contest.

What if you could redefine your smartphone experience for just Re1? From 24th May to 26th May, Flipkart will give 5 lucky users a chance to do just that, by offering Infinix S4, a category-redefining phone in the sub 10k price segment, for just Re1 through an answer-&-win contest. As a part of this contest, participants would have to answer 4 easy questions pertaining to S4 and with the right answers can win the 32MP selfie camera phone.

A total of 5 Infinix S4's are up for grabs, and the winner's list will be declared on 05:00 hrs 26th May 2019 On Flipkart Mobile category landing page. The contest is open only to Flipkart mobile app users.

Infinix S4 has seriously shaken its segment by introducing a 32 MP selfie camera phone first time in this price segment which makes its entry in the category, combined with an AI-enabled Triple Rear camera framework. This makes the contest all the more enticing, as the recently launched phone has already struck the right notes with users in this segment.

Apart from the landing page, the 5 winners will also be notified on their Flipkart account under the 'My Rewards' tab. The winners can claim their phones until 72 hours from 28th May 2019.

Infinix S4 specification

Just to recall, the Infinix S4 comes with a 6.21-inch HD+ drop notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek's Helio P22 Cortex-A53 processor, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can also be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera with the combination of a 13-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary lens, and 2-megapixel camera sensors with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Infinix S4 is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company's XOS running on top of it.