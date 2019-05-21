Infinix S4 launched in India with triple rear camera, 32MP front camera and more News oi-Karan Sharma Infinix S4 launched in India for Rs 8,999. All you need to know about the smartphone before buying the smartphone.

TRANSSION the smartphone maker brand has announced the launch of its latest device Infinix S4 today in India. The Infinix S4 promises the best camera experience in its category, besides introducing several premium features at a competitive price point. The company has also claimed that this is the first smartphone in its segment with a 32MP selfie camera and a Triple Rear camera with a wide-angle lens.

The phone is currently available in colors of Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Gray. It is available in 3GB RAM +32GB variants with a 3-in-1 card slot that can support dedicated micro SD card slot up to 256 GB.

Infinix S4 specification

The Infinix S4 comes with large 6.21-inch HD+ drop notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio that gives 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device has a Dual 2.5D Glass body on both sides and its curved edges merge with the display screen. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 12nm Helio P22 2.0GHz octa-core processor.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera with the combination of the 13MP primary lens with f1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 8MP wide-angle lens along with quad LED flash. The ultra-wide angle lens allows for much wider image capture as compared to other phones. It comes with auto scene detection across eight modes including portrait, text, night, backlight HDR, blue sky, sports and others.

At the front, the Infinix S4 houses a 32MP camera for taking selfies and video calls. It comes with Beauty mode, AI Portrait, and more. It also clicks good low-light selfie with f2.0 aperture and screen flash.

Apart from that Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock features that detects 1024 facial points ensures complete security which is a priority for many smartphone users today. The Infinix S4 is fueled by a 4000mAh non-removable battery with AI-enabled smart power management.

Apart from smartphone the company has also introduced the X BAND 3, a premium smart Fitness Band that offers comprehensive and real-time monitoring of variables such as heart rate, BP monitoring, sleep and activity tracking, Oxygen levels, calorie intake, outdoor running, step counting etc. The device has battery-life duration of 20 days. Users can access the features of X BAND 3 under a centralized Infinix LIFE application, which adds to the ease.