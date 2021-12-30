Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Price In India Revealed; Can It Take On Competition? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the 11i Hypercharge smartphone with its advanced 120W fast charging capability. So far, we've received several tips regarding its features and specifications, which are available on the Xiaomi India website. Ahead of the January 6 launch, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge India price has been revealed.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Price Revealed

The latest report comes from India Today Tech, which has offered inside information about the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge price in India. The report quotes Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer, Raghu Reddy who has confirmed the phone will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. This puts the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in competition with phones from OnePlus, Samsung, and so on.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Features: What To Expect?

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is believed to be one of the first phones in India powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. The phone gets its name from the super-fast charging capability with 120W fast charging. Xiaomi claims the upcoming smartphone can charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

Several rumors point the new Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G that debuted in China recently. If these reports are true, we can expect a similar 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display on the upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The punch-hole display is said to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with Dimensity 920 processor is said to include up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A few other reports say this could be the only variant on the new Xiaomi phone. Apart from this, a 4,500 mAh battery is said to be under the hood.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is said to include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary shooter. The other sensors include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. Xiaomi is said to have included a 16MP front-facing camera, just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will debut on January 6, which might be the first phone from the brand in 2022 in India. Priced under Rs. 30K, the company aims to win over users with its premium offering.

