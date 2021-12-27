Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Teased With 120Hz Display: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi 12 is surely the talk of the town. At the same time, markets are gearing up to receive another smartphone from the brand, namely the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The popular Chinese company has been steadily teasing its features, including the massive 120W fast charging support. The latest reveal talks about the display details of the upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Display Details Revealed

Going into the details, a Xiaomi executive has confirmed the display details of the upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. Here, the phone was teased with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. A tweet shared by Senior Marketing Manager Sandeep Sarma has revealed some of the key details regarding the display.

"Say hello to the Super Bright 1200 nits display which also supports 120Hz refresh rate," the tweet says while talking about the speed of the new Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The tweet further states that speed isn't only exclusive to the charging on the phone, but also its display.

Speed isn't just exclusive to the charging on the #Xiaomi11iHyperCharge



Say hello to the Super Bright 1200 nits display which also supports 120Hz refresh rate.#HyperChargeRevolution coming your way on 6th Jan 2022. pic.twitter.com/l50vDnpCLt — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) December 25, 2021

Interestingly, the tweet also includes an image of the upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. A center-placed punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera is also revealed. The upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is also tipped to feature an AMOLED display and might include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch: What To Expect?

Presently, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is set to debut on January 6 along with the Xiaomi 11i in India. The upcoming smartphone is said to be a rebranded device of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that launched in China a few months back. The Chinese brand is teasing the upcoming phone as India's fastest charging smartphone with 120W charging support.

If the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is indeed a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+, we have an idea of what to expect. For one, the upcoming Xiaomi phone could feature the same 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely include a triple rear camera setup, with a 108MP primary sensor.

Under the hood, the Dimensity 920 chipset is rumored for the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. One can also expect multiple RAM and storage options for the smartphone. More importantly, the upcoming phone is said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. More features are expected to be teased in the coming days.

