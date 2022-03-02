Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch On March 15; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi 12 series comprising the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X was originally launched back in December last year. Now, the Chinese tech giant is gearing up for the global launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. The latest info has confirmed the global launch date of the Xiaomi 12 series.

Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Date Revealed

The Android Planet has now shared an official poster that confirms that the Xiaomi 12 series will launch on March 15 in the global market. It will be an online event that will be live-streamed at 8 PM GMT via the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles. However, it remains to be seen which models of the Xiaomi 12 series will arrive in the global market.

As mentioned above, the brand is selling three models in the Chinese market. However, rumors suggested that there will also be the Xiaomi Ultra and the Xiaomi 12 Lite models under the Xiaomi 12 series. The renders of the Xiaomi 12 Lite recently leaked online, revealing its key specs and design. The device is said to come with the SD778G or Snapdragon 7 series chip.

Xiaomi 12 Series Features In Global Market

Last month, the Geekbench listing confirmed that the global variant of the Xiaomi 12 series will offer a similar set of specs as the Chinese variants. The Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Xiaomi 12X runs the Snapdragon 870 processor. All three models ship with MIUI 13 and a triple rear camera system.

Both the standard Xiaomi 12 and the 12X come with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro features a larger 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

For imaging, the Xiaomi 12 Pro includes a 50MP primary Sony IMX707 sensor, a 50MP portrait sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 and the 12x offer a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, the trio feature a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

Further, both the Xiaomi 12 and the 12X pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, while the Pro variant is backed by a 4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. The device also includes 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. As of now, the pricing of the global variants is still under wraps.

Xiaomi 12 Series India Launch

As of now, there is no exact info regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. An earlier report confirmed the Xiaomi 12X launch in India. The report also revealed the color and storage configurations of the Xiaomi 12X in the country. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the same. So, it will be better to take it as speculation.

