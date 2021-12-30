Xiaomi 12X India Launch Tipped; Color Options, RAM, Storage Specs Also Out News oi-Megha Rawat

Xiaomi recently announced the Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro in China. This smartphone is expected to make its debut in India soon. At the same time, the memory configurations and color options for the device have been tweaked.

The smartphone is expected to come in two versions: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. According to rumours, the Xiaomi 12X will be released in three colour options: blue, grey, and purple.

Unfortunately, for the time being, the information about the device's price in India remains a mystery. According to rumors, it might cost approximately Rs. 40,000 in the country.

Xiaomi 12X Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi 12X, the company's most cheap Xiaomi 12 series smartphone, was released on December 28 in China. It features an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. A 6.28-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1800 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1100 nits is featured on the smartphone. The Xiaomi 12X comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging.

The Xiaomi 12X has a triple rear camera configuration with a 50MP primary camera. A 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telemacro camera are also included in the Xiaomi 12X. A 32MP front-facing camera is housed in a punch-hole at the top of the display that is center-aligned. Xiaomi's MIUI 13 skin, which was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 smartphone line earlier this week, runs on Android 12.

It will face off against Snapdragon 870-powered smartphones such as the Realme GT 2 Neo and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, both of which are already available in India.

The Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. For a superior viewing experience, the screen also supports HDR10+ content. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is housed inside, along with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The chipset supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Xiaomi 12 costs RMB 3,699 (about Rs. 43,700) in China for the base 8GB + 128GB model, and RMB 3,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model (around Rs. 47,200). RMB 4,399 gets you the top 12GB + 512GB configuration.

