Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped: Ultra Variant Likely On Cards

Xiaomi announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 series. The company unveiled three models - the standard Xiaomi 12, the premium 12 Pro and the affordable 12X models. Already, these devices are official in China and the global markets including India are awaiting their launch.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the global launch of the Xiaomi 12 series, a report has revealed the possible launch timeline of these models in India. This information was shared by MySmartPrice citing the tipster Mukul Sharma.

As per the claim, the Xiaomi 12 smartphones will be launched outside of China by the end of February or early March. The India launch of these smartphones will follow the global launch, if not at the same time. However, it remains to be seen when exactly the India launch of these smartphones will take place.

Xiaomi 12 Specifications

Xiaomi 12 bestows a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it has Dolby Vision support. Under its hood, the Xiaomi 12 uses an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

It flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. It houses a 13MP secondary ultra-wide lens and a 5MP tertiary macro lens. This camera uses the proprietary CyberFocus technology for an enhanced focus. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor with support for Stagger HDR and AI beautification.

Connectivity aspects include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, Infrared and a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi 12 features Dolby Atmos support, Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers and HiRes audio. A 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging fuels the device. It has 10W reverse wireless charging as well.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro adorns a 6.73-inch WQHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There is a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane technology used by Apple on premium iPhones. The processor is the same as seen on the standard variant.

While the connectivity and storage aspects are also the same, the Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a triple-camera setup with three 50MP sensors. It comes with a four-unit speaker system including a dedicated tweeter and Harman Kardon tuning support. A 4600mAh battery fuels the Pro variant with 120W fast wired charging. Also, there is 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 12X specifications

The Xiaomi 12X is a modified version of the Xiaomi 12. It comes with the same 6.28-inch display, camera setup and battery. However, it uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Besides these smartphones, Xiaomi 12 Ultra is speculated to be on cards and could be unveiled in February. This ultra-premium flagship is yet to be officially confirmed and could see the light of the day after the Chinese Spring festival. The Ultra variant is expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and three 48MP shooters serving as the ultrawide, 3x telephoto zoom and 10X zoom lenses respectively.

