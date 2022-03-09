Xiaomi 12 Ultra Key Specs Revealed Along With Its Design; Launch Delayed To Q2 2022 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Rumors of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been buzzing since the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. The brand has not confirmed anything regarding the Xiaomi 12 Ultra yet. However, the phone was expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Some reports also suggested Xiaomi could launch the Ultra variant alongside the other Xiaomi 12 series phones in the global market this month.

Now, fresh info claims that Xiaomi has postponed the Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch to Q2, 2022. Since the brand is planning to bring the Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC instead of the 8 Gen 1. Also, the new renders reveal some key specs and design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Key Specs Revealed

Now, tipster @Shadow_leaks has shared some concept images and key specs of the upcoming flagship Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Starting with the camera, the device is seen with a circular rear camera module. Earlier, the phone was rumored to sport a similar triple camera setup as the Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

However, the latest development has confirmed the flagship device will have a quad camera system at the rear panel consisting of two 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors, a 16MP portrait lens and a 48MP IMX586 telephoto camera. The tipster revealed that the Ultra model will run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. As mentioned above, Xiaomi might use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Apart from this, the handset is said to feature a 6.73-inch 2K E5 AMOLED Display based on LTPO 2.0 technology and it will also support 10bit color and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the software front, the phone will run Android 12 OS.

Other features could include a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging, stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Another report suggested that the device will pack a 4,860 mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the aforementioned features officially. So, it's better to take it as speculation and stay tuned for more updates.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Expected Launch

As of now, the exact launch date of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is yet to be revealed. A report from IT Home only claimed the launch will take place in Q2 2022. Now, Xiaomi is prepping up to launch the 12 series in the global market. A leaked poster recently confirmed that the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X will arrive on March 15 at 8 PM GMT. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the same.

The Xiaomi 12 is said to come with a starting price of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,100), while the Pro model will carry a starting price of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 91,800). Lastly, the Xiaomi 12X is expected to come between EUR 600 and EUR 700 (around Rs. 50,120 and Rs. 58,474). As far as the India launch is concerned, an earlier report revealed the color and storage configurations of the Xiaomi 12X Indian model, confirming India's launch.

