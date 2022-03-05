Xiaomi 12 Series Price Revealed Ahead Of Official Announcement; Expected Feature, Launch Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is expected to launch Xiaomi 12 series soon in the global market. The brand is yet to confirm the launch date. However, a leaked poster has recently confirmed that Xiaomi 12 series will be launching on March 15. Xiaomi 12 series comprising the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X was originally launched back in December last year.

Besides, rumors suggested Xiaomi could also launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12 Lite models alongside the existing three models. Although, there is no official confirmation on this. Now, the latest info has revealed European pricing of the Xiaomi 12 series.

Xiaomi 12 Series Price Revealed

The pricing has been shared by PriceBaba. The Xiaomi 12 is tipped to come with a starting price of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,100), while the Xiaomi 12 Pro will carry a starting price of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 91,800). The Xiaomi 12 series will come in Dark Grey, Blue, and Pink color options.

Separately, another report previously claimed that the Xiaomi 12 will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. Besides, the Pro model will also be announced two storage models - 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB.

On the other hand, the pricing of the Xiaomi 12X was leaked online. The device is expected to come with the same storage options as the Xiaomi 12. It will be announced between EUR 600 and EUR 700 (around Rs. 50,120 and Rs. 58,474).

Xiaomi 12 Series Features

Both the Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Xiaomi 12X will ship with the Snapdragon 870 processor. All three models would be launched with MIUI 13, triple rear camera system, and 32MP selfie camera sensor.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will have a 50MP primary Sony IMX707 sensor, a 50MP portrait sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, while the Xiaomi 12 and the 12x will feature a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter.

Upfront, both the standard Xiaomi 12 and the 12X will come with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro will flaunt a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The Xiaomi 12 and the 12X will also pack the same 4,500 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, while the Pro variant will come with a 4,600 mAh battery that will support 120W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Details

As mentioned above, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch date officially. However, the leaked poster revealed that the Xiaomi 12 series will be launched on March 15 at 8 PM GMT via the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles. As of now, the India launch details are still under wraps.

