    Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders Leaked; Leica Camera Module, Punch-Hole Display Confirmed

    By
    |

    Xiaomi 12 Ultra is one of the highly-anticipated flagships tipped to arrive soon. For the same, Xiaomi has partnered with Leica for premium cameras that could redefine smartphone photography. Leaked renders of the alleged Xiaomi 12 Ultra with the Leica cameras were spotted online, giving us a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone.

     
    Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders Revealed

    The leaked Xiaomi 12 Ultra renders are courtesy of OnLeaks in collaboration with Zouton. The images reveal the alleged Xiaomi flagship in a white-colored rear panel with a broad camera housing in a contrasted black module. The camera bump seems to be legible despite being the key highlight of the rear design.

    On closer observation, one can spot the circular camera module on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which seems to include roughly four sensors. In total, there are seven cutouts in the module, which makes room for LED flashes, cameras, and other sensors. More importantly, the Leica branding is also evident in the leaked renders.

    Speaking of the cameras, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to pack a 50MP primary camera and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It will reportedly have two periscope shooters. The leaked renders also reveal the display of the alleged Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which packs a punch-hole cutout in the center.

    Xiaomi 12 Ultra Features: What To Expect?

    Rumors and speculations of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been around for a while now. For one, reports claim the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will flaunt a curved display with a QHD+ resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It's touted to be the first smartphone to draw power from the next-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset, although Xiaomi hasn't confirmed it yet.

    One can expect up to 12GB RAM support with up to 512GB default storage. Like other flagships, the new Xiaomi flagship might skip the microSD card slot. The new Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to pack a 20MP selfie snapper with some powerful software upgrades.

     

    The battery details of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra are still under wraps. But reports claim it will feature 120W fast charging support. It'll likely run Android 12 OS with the latest MIUI custom OS. That said, these are mere speculations, and one should await official teasers for the same.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 11:01 [IST]
