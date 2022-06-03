Xiaomi 12S, Mix Fold 2 Receive 3C Certification: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi 12S series of smartphones is said to comprise three models, including the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi CIVI 2, and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. These smartphones are awaiting their announcement in China. In the meantime, we have come across reports suggesting what we can expect from these devices.

Recently, we saw a report that the Xiaomi 12S Pro with a Dimensity 9000 chipset has been spotted on the 3C certification database. Now, two upcoming Xiaomi smartphones - the Xiaomi 12S and the Mix Fold 2 have received the 3C certification.

Xiaomi 12S, Mix Fold 2 3C Certification

As per the listing on the 3C certification database, two upcoming Xiaomi smartphones are listed with the model numbers 2206123SC and 22061218C respectively. Going by the same, both these smartphones could be launched with the MDY-12-EF codenamed battery, which could arrive with support for 67W rapid charging technology.

For now, there are no further details regarding the specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones in question. The 3C certification shows that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Xiaomi 12S could be launched in the Chinese market in the next few weeks.

It is expected that the Xiaomi 12S Pro could arrive in two variants - one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the other with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The latter is believed to feature a 67W charger on the 3C certification database. Also, it is likely to arrive with an OLED display with a curved edge, a QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12S is expected to have a smaller variant of the Xiaomi 12S Pro. It is likely to feature a FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, this device is tipped to be launched in a single variant with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that went official recently as the flagship offering.

Finally, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 codenamed Zizhan is expected to feature an 8.1-inch foldable display with the LTPO technology. It is likely to have a 6.56-inch cover display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a triple-camera setup with OIS, stylus support, under-display selfie camera, and a big battery.

