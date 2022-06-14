Xiaomi 12S Spotted On Geekbench; Android 12, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is selling the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro in several markets including India. Now, the Chinese brand is expected to launch a few more models in the coming days. The Xiaomi 12S is one of them, which was spotted on 3C certification earlier this month. Now, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench listing, revealing its key specs. Let's dive into details.

Xiaomi 12S Visits Geekbench

The upcoming Xiaomi 12S with model number 2206123SC was spotted on the Geekbench listing. The device has managed to score 1328 points in single-core and 4234 points in multi-core tests.

Xiaomi 12S Features Tipped

The Geekbench listing has also revealed the device will come with an octa-core SoC with four cores clocked at 2.02GHz, three cores with 2.75GHz frequency, and one super core at 3.19GHz clock speed. This means the upcoming Xiaomi 12S will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Apart from this, the phone is listed with 12GB RAM and Android 12 OS.

Earlier the 3C certification revealed that the handset will support a 67W fast charging speed. Further, the Xiaomi 12S might include a 120Hz AMOLED display. For imaging, the phone is rumored to use Leica branded lens along with a 50MP primary camera at the rear panel. Other specs are still under wraps. We expect to get more details in the coming days.

Xiaomi 12S Expected Launch

The exact launch of the Xiaomi 12S is yet to be revealed. We expect the handset will go official alongside the Xiaomi 12S Pro which was also spotted on the 3C certification with the Xiaomi 12S Pro with a Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Besides, Xiaomi is also expected to launch Xiaomi 12 Ultra in the future, which will likely be the successor of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. This one will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC like the Xiaomi 12S, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Recently, detailed features of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been revealed online. To know more about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, click on this link.

