Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Renders, Key Camera Specs Leaked
Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 12T series smartphones in the global markets. The series comprises two models - the Xiaomi 12T and the 12T Pro 5G, and these phones are likely to go official by next month. While the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphones is unknown, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has been spotted on various certification authorities, including FCC, Google Play Console, and more.
Besides, Redmi is expected to launch its first-ever tablet dubbed Redmi Pad in China soon. Ahead of these announcements, known tipsters, Abhishek Yadav has shared the renders of the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the Redmi Pad. The tipster has also revealed the key camera specifications of these devices.
Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Renders
The Xiaomi 12T Pro, the affordable flagship smartphone with the T suffix was shown off in Black. The render gives us a fair idea of the camera arrangement as it clearly shows the triple-camera setup on the Xiaomi 12T Pro along with dual LED flash. The image hints that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 200MP primary camera sensor.
On the other hand, the render of the Redmi Pad shows off the tab in Grey. It shows that the device could arrive with a single 8MP camera sensor at its rear.
First look ✅— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 1, 2022
Xiaomi 12T Pro
- 200MP camera 📸
Redmi Pad
- 8MP rear camera #Xiaomi #Xiaomi12TPro #RedmiPad pic.twitter.com/pmsrIoeg4R
Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Expected Specs
From the existing reports, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to get the power from the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC teamed up with the Adreno 730 GPU. It is said to run Android 12 topped with MIUI 13. While the screen size remains unknown, word is that the screen could feature a punch-hole cutout at the center to house the 20MP selfie camera sensor, Dolby Vision support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
For imaging, the smartphone is rumored to use a 200MP Samsung HP1 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. A 5,000 mAh battery is said to power the Xiaomi 12T Pro with a whopping 120W fast charging support.
Speaking of the Redmi Pad, rumors suggest that the tablet could run MIUI 13 on top of Android 12. It is likely to use a 10.61-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and get the power from a 7,800 mAh battery.
