Xiaomi 3rd Mi anniversary sale debuts today in India

Xiaomi is celebrating three years of its entry in the Indian market with the third Mi anniversary sale. The anniversary sale will happen on July 20 and July 21 and includes a bunch of attractive deals and offers.

Interestingly, the Mi Max 2 that was launched in the country earlier this week will also go on sale for the first time during this sale. The other products those are available during the 3rd Mi anniversary sale include accessories, Mi earphones, power banks and more. Even the three successful Redmi smartphones will be listed for sale.

During this sale, Xiaomi will hold the Re. 1 flash sale for a slew of products including the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2, Wi-Fi Repeater 2, Redmi 4A, Selfie Stick, VP Play and Redmi 4. To be eligible for the Re. 1 flash sale, you need to first share the page on your social channels. The sale will be held at 11 AM and 1 PM on both the days of the third Mi anniversary sale.

The 3rd Mi anniversary sale will happen on the official Mi.com site and online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart as well. The online retailers will offer additional 5% cash back on SBI card transactions during the sale. Also, buyers can avail a maximum cash back of Rs. 500 on transactions above Rs. 8,000. All the purchases made on the Mi website during the sale will be bundled with Goibibo discount vouchers worth Rs. 2,000 on domestic hotel bookings. Xiaomi will also offer up to Rs. 500 discount on the accessories purchased from the Mi Store app.

