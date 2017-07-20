Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sale debuts in India today

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was launched in India on Tuesday at a price point of Rs. 16,999. Today, the company's third Mi anniversary sale will debut and the Mi Max 2 is also a part of the sale.

Besides the sale, the Mi Max 2 will be up for grabs at the Mi Home store in Bangalore and the official Mi.com store as well starting from July 27. Interestingly, the offline and online sale of the second generation Mi phablet will debut at the same time in the next week. Those who buy the Mi Max 2 will get 100GB additional Reliance Jio 4G data split into 10GB per month on recharge of Rs. 309 and above. This offer is limited to 10 recharges until May 31, 2018.

When it comes to the technical specifications of the Mi Max 2, the device sports a gigantic 6.44-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, the device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, Xiaomi's recent market entrant flaunts a 12MP Sony IMX386 rear sensor with dual LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and beautification options. On the connectivity front, the handset is bundled with features such as 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2, and other standard features. A 5300mAh battery along with the Quick Charge 3.0 support charges the Mi Max 2 rendering up to 57 hours of talk time and up to 31 days of standby time.