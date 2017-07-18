Xiaomi Mi Max 2 First Impressions: Big on features but not on price

Xiaomi today expanded its product portfolio in the India market with the launch of their latest big screen device Mi Max 2. Priced at Rs. 16,999 for 4GB+64GB variant, Mi Max 2 is Xiaomi' biggest phone till date and is designed to please consumers who are fond of big screen devices.

Mi Max 2 will be available during the 3rd Mi Anniversary special sale on July 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. on Mi.com and Mi Home. Following this, Mi Max 2 will also be available from July 27 across all online and offline partners of Xiaomi that includes Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Poorvika mobile world, eZone, Sangeetha and Big C retil chains. This is a big news for Xiaomi fans and interested buyers who fails to grab company's handsets due to flash sale model.

Coming onto the handset launched today, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the successor to the original Mi Max and sports a massive 6.44-inch Full HD display that can deliver a great visual experience on a mobile device.

The phablet is backed by a modest Snapdragon 625 CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. Running on the latest Android Nougat, Xiaomi Mi Max features a 12MP rear camera with Sony's flagship sensor and sports a 5MP front camera.

The company says the phablet is designed to maximize your smartphone experience by focusing on multimedia playback and long-lasting battery backup. We try to find this out with our first impressions of Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

Display: 6.44-inches Full HD screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection Knowing the fact that 5-inch form factor have gradually become smaller for consumers, smartphone makers are now pushing screen sizes to six inches and even bigger. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is company's biggest device. The phablet dwarfs almost every other smartphone in the market with its massive 6.44-inch screen. The big display uses a full HD resolution and delivers a pixel density of 342 ppi. The pixel density is not the best but the display looked quite vibrant. The touch response is good and the screen will come as a delight for consumers who use their mobile devices for multimedia streaming and gaming. We will evaluate the other aspects such as viewing angles, sunlight legibility, etc. during our comprehensive review of the handset. Considering the mid-range price point, you get Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the handset with a 2.5D curved glass. Design: Not the best phone for one-hand use Xiaomi says that the Mi Max 2 is designed to fit in your pocket and can be used with one hand. However, with such a large footprint, the phablet feels considerably larger than the standard 5.5-inch handsets and is not the perfect device for one hand use, especially for users with smaller hands. To give the phablet an ergonomic design, Xiaomi's engineers have done a good job in cutting the bulk by giving the phablet a decent screen-to-body ratio. Mi Max 2 is 7.6mm thin and has rounded edges that helps in giving the handset a comfortable in-hand feel. The full metal unibody design combined with the matt black finish does make Mi Max 2 a premium Android smartphone. The volume rockers and power button are placed on the right side and the SIM card tray is positioned on the left side. You will find two stereo speaker units at the bottom along with a Type C charging port. The phablet also has an IR blaster and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi has also added a fingerprint scanner at the rear side in the centre. Hardware and Software: Decent specs and MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Xiaomi seems to be a fan of Snapdragon 625 CPU, which is known for its power efficiency and reliable everyday performance. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM that will easily manage a heavy dose of multitasking. We will push the hardware to its limits to test the handset's full potential. On the storage part, you get 64GB internal memory and up to 128GB microSD expandable storage. Xiaomi MI Max 2 ships with MIUI 8 deployed on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The phone comes with a new MIUI theme and has various shortcuts and tweaks to enhance the everyday user experience. The phablet felt pretty smooth and responsive in my brief usage. Camera: 12MP Sony powered rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter A capable camera hardware is also provided to bring out the photographer in you. MI Max 2 sports a 12MP rear camera that works on Sony IMX386 sensor. The camera is said to deliver bright images by utilizing the 1.25-micron pixels. The camera also has Phase detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and comes with the standard suite of Xiaomi's camera features such as HDR, slow motion, beautify, etc. For selfies you have a 5MP shooter. We were not able to test the camera's full potential during the launch event but in my brief time, I did capture some images with the 12MP rear camera. The picture output seemed decent in low-light and it will yield some good results in outdoor lighting. Stay tuned on GIZBOT for our detailed review of the camera performance of MI Max 2 Battery and Connectivity: A mini Power bank Xiaomi Mi Max 2 packs in some serious battery power. The phablet is company's biggest battery handset and is said to last for two days on a single charger with even a heavy usage. Xiaomi says that the 5,300 mAh battery unit can offer one month standby time and 57 hours of talk time on a single charge. You also get Quick Charge 3.0 that as per company can recharge the battery to 68% in one hour, which will make the phablet easily last a day. We will evaluate such claims while reviewing the phablet. As far as connectivity is concerned, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM and an IR blaster. Conclusion Xiaomi Mi Max 2 seems to be a sensible upgrade to the original Mi Max. The phablet is big on features but not on price. There's a massive 6.44-inch Full HD screen, ample RAM, stereo speakers and a big 5,300 mAh battery unit to make video playback and gaming sessions last long and immersive. You also get the latest Android flavor and good camera hardware. Does all of this makes Mi Max 2 the best sub Rs. 20,000 smartphone? Find this out in our detailed review of Mi Max 2 in the coming week.