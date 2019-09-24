Xiaomi Announces Mi MIX Alpha Concept With 108MP Camera, SD 855 Plus News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi has showcased the Mi MIX Alpha concept alongside its Mi 9 Pro 5G. The concept phone comes with an innovative design with a surround display. The company also mentioned that it is going to be the world's first smartphone with 108MP camera sensor. Meanwhile, the smartphone also ditches the side buttons and comes with minimal bezels. Here are more details:

At the launch event, the company has mentioned that the phone will feature a 108MP 1/1.33-inch Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor. The sensors are capable of imitating big pixel sensors and produce 27MP images. The Mi MIX Alpha will also come equipped with technologies like ISOCELL Plus and Smart ISO. Apart from the primary camera, the concept phone also features a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor which also supports 1.5cm macro. It features a 12MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom as well.

The teaser video also suggests that the smartphone will arrive with a titanium alloy build, and the camera module is covered with sapphire glass. Under the hood, the Mi MIX Alpha is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with Qualcomm X50 modem for 5G support. It will be backed by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The Mi MIX Alpha is said to be fuelled by a 4,050 mAh non-removable battery along with 40W fast charging support and runs on Android 9.0 Pie on top of MIUI 11. The company has mentioned that the smartphone will up for sale with a price tag of Yuan 19,999 (approx $2815 or Rs. 199,520).

The units will go on sale in a limited number by the end of this year. So these are the software and hardware specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha. Let's see how much time the company will take to roll out the phone globally.

