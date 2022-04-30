Just In
Xiaomi Announces Special Offer For Xiaomi 12 Pro; Get The Flagship With Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount
Xiaomi recently unveiled the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. The device will go for the first sale on May 2 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and retail outlets across the country. Now, Xiaomi India has announced a special offer for Xiaomi and Redmi users. They can get Xiaomi 12 Pro for up to Rs. 20,000 discount using the company's exchange program. Check here how to avail this offer.
Get Xiaomi 12 Pro With Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount
Under Xiaomi's special sale, Xiaomi and Redmi users will only get up to Rs. 20,000 discount on the Xiaomi 12 Pro while exchanging a Xiaomi or a Redmi Note series smartphone. Users of the Mi 10, Mi 10T, Mi 10i, Mi 11X, and the 11X Pro will get Rs. 20,000 off while purchasing the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Xiaomi has also listed the eligible devices and detailed exchange prices on its website. You can check from here.
Xiaomi 12 Pro Price In India
The Xiaomi 12 Pro price starts at Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 12GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 66,999. The phone comes in Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve color options.
Users who will buy the device from other e-commerce sites can get a discount of Rs. 4,000. Besides, there is an additional Rs. 6,000 discount on ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions.
Should You Buy Xiaomi's Latest Flagship?
If you are looking for a flagship Android device, the Xiaomi 12 Pro can definitely be a good pick. The handset comes with a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display, based on the second-generation LTPO technology, and supports a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. Besides, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is optimized for gaming.
For imaging, there is a triple camera system including a 50MP custom Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS support, a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide lens, and another 50MP 2x telephoto lens. Upfront, the device comes with a 32MP selfie camera sensor. Other features include a 4,600 mAh Li-Polymer battery with support for 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge fast wired charging, Android 12 OS, and so on.
