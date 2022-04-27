Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which One Should You Buy & Why? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has announced the Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship device in India. The handset runs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and also uses LTPO technology. Xiaomi's flagship costs cheaper compared to the other flagships available in the market including the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latter was announced last month in the country starting at Rs. 66,999, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at Rs. 62,999.

So, you might think why should I pay an extra Rs. 4,000 for the same processor. Here we are comparing the specs and pricing of both the flagships to make you understand which will be suitable for you.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing

The base 8GB + 12GB model of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs. 62,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is launched with a price tag of Rs. 66,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro price starts at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 71,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Display

The Xiaomi phone has a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display, based on the second-generation LTPO technology. It offers a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. While the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is also based on the LTPO technology.

Both phones weigh a bit bulky. So, if you are looking for a slim design, both won't be good choices. Besides, you can get Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black color variants for the OnePlus device, on the other side, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve colors.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Hardware Specs

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is handled the processing on both flagships. However, you'll get OxygenOS 12.1 on top of the OnePlus 10 Pro, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

For battery, the latter is backed by a 4,600 mAh Li-Polymer battery with support for 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge fast wired charging, Quick Charge 4, Quick Charge 3+, Power Delivery 3.0 charging standards, and 50W Wireless Turbo charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. However, it packs a larger a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera Specs

The Xiaomi 12 Pro includes a 50MP custom Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS support, a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide lens and another 50MP 2x telephoto lens. At the front, the device sports a 32MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro is based on the second-generation Hasselblad camera which includes a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with OIS support, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide lens with a field-of-view of 150 degrees, and an 8MP that has also OIS technology. Upfront, it also houses a 32MP sensor.

Which One Should You consider?

Looking at the features, we can say the Xiaomi 12 Pro has better-charging capabilities compared to the OnePlus 12 Pro. However, you can get OxygenOS on the OnePlus 10 Pro. All in all, both devices offer high-end features for their asking prices. So, it's totally up to you.

