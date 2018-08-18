Xiaomi becomes the second largest smartphone brand in Indonesia: Counterpoint

If you think Xiaomi is only famous in India then you are wrong, as the Chinese smartphone maker has become the second largest brand in Indonesia, according to a new report by research firm Counterpoint.

Moreover, it has managed to reduce the gap of popular global products and their launch in Indonesia which helped it to lead the sub $150 segment.

It also said the market share of Chinese brands reached 53 percent (the highest ever) in Indonesia with local brands at 9 percent and LTE capable smartphones contributed to 90 percent of total smartphone shipments during Q2 2018.

Indonesian operators have done well in increasing the LTE coverage ahead of the 2018 Asian Games, Counterpoint pointed out.

While Apple had less than 1 percent market share in the country. Apple has recently expanded its reach in the country, but new iPhones are still expensive in the region.

Qualcomm led the SoC segment with 39 percent market share followed by MediaTek and Samsung with 30 percent and 20 percent share respectively.

Other brands which did well during the quarter were in vivo, Asus, and Huawei.

Meanwhile, Indonesian smartphone shipments grew 25 percent annually and 5 percent sequentially during Q2 2018 driven by the festive offers and new launches around Ramadan month.

With over 30 brands competing in the market, Chinese brands now capture over half of the total smartphone market while the share of local brands declined to single digits for the first time, the firm further said.

Counterpoint Associate Director, Tarun Pathak said, "The overall tech ecosystem in Indonesia is more robust as compared to a year ago. With smartphone users all set to cross the 100 million mark this year, it presents an opportunity for the players in the mobile ecosystem to tap the growing demand for digital consumption. Users have now started migrating from entry-level smartphones to mid-tier smartphones which have increased the replacement rate over the past few quarters."