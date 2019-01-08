Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855

Xiaomi is said to be working on a new smartphone dubbed as "Blackshark Skywalker". The smartphone is been spotted on Geekbench today. The most interesting part of the listing is that the handset will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is the latest mobile processor from Qualcomm.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Black Shark Skywalker shows that it is powered by "msmnile." Last year's report revealed that "nile" is the codename of the 855 chipsets and "msm" refers to Snapdragon. The listing also suggests that the phone will be backed by 8GB of RAM.

The listing also shows that the smartphone is running on Android 9 Pie. The scores for the Black Shark Skywalker in the single-core test is 3,494 points and in multi-core test, it scored an outstanding score of 11,149. These similar scores are also seen on other Snapdragon 855 phones.

Back in October last year, Xiaomi launched the Black Shark Helo as world's first smartphone with 10GB of RAM. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC. Now it seems that the smartphone maker is gearing up for a new gaming smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset in the next few months.

Xiaomi launched the Black Shark Helo ahead of Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. So, we can safely expect that the Black Shark Skywalker might debut in March ahead of Mi MIX 3 5G which is also expected to be launched in the same month.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor comes along with X50 LTE modem, which will enable the 5G connectivity on the devices powered by the chipset. According to a recent report, Xiaomi Mi 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and will feature an X24 LTE modem.

Currently, we don't have much information about the specification of the Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker. We can expect some more details coming in the near future.