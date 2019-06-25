ENGLISH

    Xiaomi CC9 Confirmed To Feature 48MP Rear, 32MP Selfie Cameras

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is gearing up to announce the CC9 and CC9e smartphones in China on July 2. As the launch of these devices is nearing, the company has been sharing numerous teasers revealing what we can expect from them. The latest teaser sheds light on the camera specifications of these Xiaomi devices and these are in line with the previous speculations and leaks.

    Xiaomi CC9 Camera Specifications Teased

    Xiaomi CC9 teaser shared by the company on Weibo confirms that the device will arrive with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor at its rear. Also, it has revealed that there will be a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The teasers once again confirm the launch of the Xiaomi CC9 on July 2. Notably, the devices under the company's new CC series are meant for the young audience. A recently leaked render hinted that these CC series smartphones could have an all-display front without a notch and this makes us believe that there could be a pop-up camera module.

    Expected Xiaomi CC9, CC9e Price

    A few days back, the well-known tipster tweeted that these upcoming smartphones will be launched in multiple variants. Going by the tweet, the Xiaomi CC9 variants will be priced as follows. The 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model will be priced at 2599 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000), the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant will be priced at 2799 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,000) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant will be priced at 3099 yuan (approx. Rs. 31,000).

    And, the Xiaomi CC9e is said to be launched in three variants as follows. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 6GB ROM will be priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000), the mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be priced 1899 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 2199 yuan (approx. Rs. 22,000).

     

    How Will Xiaomi CC Series Perform

    For now, we do not have any official confirmation regarding the new CC series smartphones. Given that these smartphones are likely to be focused on the young users, we can expect these devices to have all the latest trends in the industry such as triple rear cameras, impressive screen space and more. We believe these devices will definitely be great offerings in the market.

    xiaomi news smartphones
    Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 21:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
