Xiaomi CC9 Likely To Be Launched In India As Mi A3

Xiaomi is highly anticipated to launch a few new Redmi smartphones in India in the next few weeks. Well, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 have been confirmed to be launched in the country in mid-July. Recently, the company started teasing that it will launch the latest budget offering - Redmi 7A in the country sometime soon.

Of late, we have been coming across a lot of rumors and speculations regarding a new CC series smartphones from the company. Xiaomi CC9 smartphones will be unveiled on July 2 in the company's home market China. Currently, there are reports that two smartphones could be launched in this new series - CC9 and CC9e.

Is This The Xiaomi Mi A3?

Fresh information from the Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore as shown below hints that the Xiaomi CC9 could be rebranded Mi A3 in India. Also, the tipster speculates that the CC9e could be the downgraded Mi A3 Lite.

Don't worry Android One lovers, there will be a #Xiaomi Mi A3 and it's design is quite similar to #XiaomiCC9. pic.twitter.com/hdO69QtQpA — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 27, 2019

However, this is a mere speculation and there is no official confirmation from the company regarding this new claim. But given the company's track record and strategy of rebranding offerings for various market, there is an increased possibility for the CC9 to be launched as Mi A3 in India.

What To Expect From Xiaomi CC9

A leaked TENAA listing has hinted that the Xiaomi CC9 might be launched with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and flaunt a waterdrop notch. The device is likely to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. Given that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is also likely to be launched with the same chipset, we can expect the speculation regarding the rebranding to be authentic.

For imaging, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera and triple rear cameras. It is believed to run Android 9 Pie topped by MIUI 10. The device is likely to be priced reasonably similar to the strategy followed by Xiaomi. And, it is likely to get the power from a capacious 4000mAh battery.

What We Think

If this report turns out to be authentic, we can expect the Xiaomi Mi A3 to become a bestseller in the Indian market and compete against other mid-range smartphones from Samsung, Realme and Nokia as it will be an Android One offering.

