Xiaomi Cepheus (Mi 9) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on GeekBench

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the company will launch a flagship smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. And now, a new Xiaomi smartphone named Xiaomi Cepheus has been spotted on GeekBench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi Cepheus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone is running on Android 9 Pie OS with Cepheus motherboard.

Xiaomi Cepheus Geekbench performance

The Xiaomi Cepheus scores 3475 points on single core and 10872 points on multi-core performance. These scores do re-affirm that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC indeed powers the Xiaomi Cepheus.

Xiaomi Cepheus specifications

Xiaomi Cepheus is expected to be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone and here are the expected/speculated features of the Xiaomi Mi 9. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is supposed to be the first Mi smartphone from the company with a 48 MP camera. The smartphone is most likely to have a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a secondary super wide angle or a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Just like the Mi 8, the Mi 9 is expected to come with an OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The standard iteration of the Xiaomi Mi 9 is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The GeekBench listing suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 9 or the Xiaomi Cepheus comes with 6 GB RAM. Going by the current trend, the company is most likely to launch high-end iterations of the Xiaomi Mi 9 with 8 GB and 10 GB of RAM.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9 or the Xiaomi Cepheus. The company is most likely to unveil the next flagship smartphone by the end of March 2019. The smartphone is expected to be priced around $500 (Rs 30,000) for the base variant.