Xiaomi could soon launch Mi Mix 3 and Black Shark Helo in the European market

Xiaomi's two of the most anticipated smartphones the Mi Mix 3 and Black Shark Helo might soon be available globally for purchase. It is a quite well-known fact that Xiaomi prefers its hometown China for the official unveiling of its smartphones post which the company makes it available for the rest of the globe. The Chinese tech giant is following the same strategy with both the Mi Mix 3 and the Black Shark Helo smartphone. While both the smartphones have been officially released in the company's hometown China, some new reports suggest that the Xiaomi might soon bring the Mi Mix 3 and the Black Shark Helo for the global market.

It is being suggested that both of the Xiaomi's flagship offerings will be made available for purchase across various European markets over the period of coming days. However, the tech giant has not revealed any specific information related to the availability of both the Mi Mix 3 and the Black Shark Helo smartphone, therefore it will be hard to depict how soon will the devices make their way to the European market. It is being said that the smartphones will be available in Spain, Italy, and France at first before making their way to the other markets.

As for the specifications and features, both the Mi Mix 3 and the Black Shark Helo are powered by Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Even with similar hardware, both the smartphone focuses on completely different portfolios. While Xiaomi has designed the Mi Mix 3 as a daily driver, the Black Shark Helo is a game-centric smartphone.

In terms of display, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 packs a taller 6.39-inch AMOLED display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display offers a pixel density of ~403 ppi. The Black Shark Helo, on the other hand, sports a 6.01-inch display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offer has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display offers a pixel density of ~402 ppi.

Powering both the smartphones is Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with up to 10GB of RAM. This makes both the smartphones performance beast. As of now, there is no specific information available on the availability of both the smartphones in the Indian market, however, we will keep you posted on the same.