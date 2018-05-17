Xiaomi E6 with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 3GB RAM visits Geekbench

A mysterious Xiaomi smartphone hit the Geekbench benchmarking platform a few days back. The device dubbed Xiaomi Strakz was seen to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Now, another smartphone called Xiaomi E6 has made its way to the benchmarking platform. The listing reveals a few details of the device including its performance score.

Going by the Geekbench listing, the alleged Xiaomi E6 could be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. While the exact processor used by the phone has not been revealed by the benchmarking platform, it is expected to be the Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Xiaomi E6 specs

This processor is seen to be accompanied by 3GB RAM. And, the benchmark listing hints that the smartphone would run Android 8.1 Oreo. Also, the benchmark listing shows that the Xiaomi E6 has managed to score 841 points and 4259 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. These scores appear to be similar to those obtained by the Mi 5X. Eventually, the Snapdragon 625 is expected to be seen operating under the mysterious smartphone.

One set of speculations hints that this could be launched as another Redmi series smartphone. On the other hand, there are claims that it could be the international variant of the recently launched Redmi S2. Besides the E6 and Strakz, it looks like the company is working on others with the codenames Xiaomi Cactus and Xiaomi Cereus as well.

Upcoming smartphones

In a recent report, we saw that a list of upcoming Xiaomi smartphones was revealed. It was claimed that the company has time until December 2023 to launch these smartphones. Recently, the company put up a teaser hinting that the flagship Mi 7 and the 8th anniversary edition smartphones could be announced in the near future. There are speculations that the Mi Band 3 could also be announced the same day.

We are yet to know more details about the alleged E6 smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer. We can expect to come across more details revealing further information about the smartphone.