Xiaomi enters United Kingdom with flagship smartphones like Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and lot more

Xiaomi is slowly, but steadily expanding in the Europian market, and now, the company has officially landed in the United Kingdom. Xiaomi.com/uk is the official Xiaomi UK website, where the company will sell smartphones and accessories from the 9th of November.

In a similar fashion, the company is all set to introduce a brand new store in the UK on the 18th of November to drive the offline sales in Westfield White City, Ariel Way, London W12 7GF, UK.

As a part of the introductory offer, the company is offering a free Xiaomi Mi Band 3, for those who pre-order the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, the most affordable smartphone from the company. Additionally, for the first 1000 customers who order a Mi Band 3 are also entitled to receive a specialised UK strap.

Xiaomi recently launched a new store in Irland with smartphones like the Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, and the Xiaomi Redmi 6A were unveiled. In the UK, the company is selling almost all the smartphone that the company makes. Here are the complete details on the different Xiaomi smartphones available in the UK.

Buy Xiaomi smartphones and accessories from here

Follow Xiaomi UK official Twitter handle for more updates

List of Xiaomi smartphones available in the UK

Xiaomi official accessories price

Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro 2 - £18.99

Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones - £24.99

Mi Headphones Comfort - £34.99

Xiaomi Band 3 - £26.99

10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2Sc - £17.99

5000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 - £9.99

10000mAh Mi Power bank Pro - £24.99

Mi Motion-Activated Night Light - £9.9