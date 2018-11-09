Xiaomi enters United Kingdom with flagship smartphones like Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and lot more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Xiaomi is slowly, but steadily expanding in the Europian market, and now, the company has officially landed in the United Kingdom. Xiaomi.com/uk is the official Xiaomi UK website, where the company will sell smartphones and accessories from the 9th of November.
In a similar fashion, the company is all set to introduce a brand new store in the UK on the 18th of November to drive the offline sales in Westfield White City, Ariel Way, London W12 7GF, UK.
As a part of the introductory offer, the company is offering a free Xiaomi Mi Band 3, for those who pre-order the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, the most affordable smartphone from the company. Additionally, for the first 1000 customers who order a Mi Band 3 are also entitled to receive a specialised UK strap.
Xiaomi recently launched a new store in Irland with smartphones like the Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, and the Xiaomi Redmi 6A were unveiled. In the UK, the company is selling almost all the smartphone that the company makes. Here are the complete details on the different Xiaomi smartphones available in the UK.
Buy Xiaomi smartphones and accessories from here
Follow Xiaomi UK official Twitter handle for more updates
List of Xiaomi smartphones available in the UK
- The Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 is available for £329, which is an affordable flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is available for £249, which is a mid-tier smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with a premium all-glass design.
- The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with four cameras is available for £219, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.
- The Xiaomi Mi 8 is the flagship smartphone from the company and is available for £459, which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.
- The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro with an in-display fingerprint sensor and transparent design is available for £499.
- The Xiaomi Mi A2 with stock Android OS under Android One branding is available for £259, and the Mi A2 runs on Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC.
- The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite with stock Android OS and a notch display design is available for £ 179, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.
- The Xiaomi Redmi 6A is available for £99 with an 18:9 aspect ratio display and Android 8.1 Oreo OS.
- The Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with slightly better internals compared to the Redmi 6A and retails for £149.
- The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with dual camera setup is available for £199 and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.
- The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is a camera-centric smartphone and is available for £179.
Xiaomi official accessories price
- Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro 2 - £18.99
- Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones - £24.99
- Mi Headphones Comfort - £34.99
- Xiaomi Band 3 - £26.99
- 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2Sc - £17.99
- 5000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 - £9.99
- 10000mAh Mi Power bank Pro - £24.99
- Mi Motion-Activated Night Light - £9.9