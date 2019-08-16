Xiaomi Foldable Phone Might Feature Triple Fold Design With Triple Rear Cameras News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Xiaomi's new foldable smartphone came into light a few months ago, and we had blurry ideas about its specifications. However, the recently spotted patent has slightly lifted the curtains, hinting the device might have a triple fold design and a triple rear camera setup.

What We Have Seen Recently

According to the patent, the smartphone sports a single display in an unfolded state. The device offers more screen area after it is folded outward on either side. The handset can be seen with two smaller screens on the outside of the two folds. The listing further reveals that the device has two large hinges, allowing the screen to fold.

The brand filed for this patent on March 1, 2019, which got registered on March 25. And, on August 8 the patent was published, which will expire on March 1, 2024.

Foldable Phones From Other Brands

Previously, we saw Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone with a 7.3-inch QXGA+ (1,536 x 2,152) dynamic AMOLED infinity flex display. It folds into half providing a 4.58-inch screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB default storage. The device has a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP camera setup at the rear, while it uses a 10MP sensor at the front.

It ships with OneUI based on Android 9 Pie and is backed with 2,190 mAh and 4,380 mAh battery capacities. The smartphone is expected to re-launch soon.

Huawei Mate X is another foldable device, which sports an 8-inch foldable display along with 6.6 and 6.3 inches foldable displays. It is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980, coupled with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU, 12 GB RAM, and 512 GB internal storage. The handset includes 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP triple rear camera system. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and packs a 4,500 mAh battery.

