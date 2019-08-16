Just In
- 21 min ago Samsung's New Graphene Battery Tech To Fully Charge Phones In Less Than 30 Mins
- 36 min ago Best Samsung Quick Charging Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- 1 hr ago Uber Flying Taxi Design Revealed - Commercial Launch Expected By 2023
- 1 hr ago Earth-Like Planets Could Be Harboring Aliens Close To Our Solar System
Don't Miss
- News India’s 'no first use' policy may change, says Rajnath amid rising bilateral tensions with Pak
- Sports Premier League preview: Man City seek Spurs revenge, Lampard hopes for home comforts
- Movies Vicky Kaushal & Nora Fatehi RAISE UP THE HEAT In First Look Of 'Pachtaoge' Music Video!
- Lifestyle Marriage Counselling: What Is It And How Does It Work
- Automobiles Renault Triber First Look Review: The Small Compact-MPV For The Masses
- Finance RBI Disallows Banks To Charge For These ATM Transactions
- Education APPSC Released Group 2 Mains And Panchayat Secretary Mains Admit Card
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Xiaomi Foldable Phone Might Feature Triple Fold Design With Triple Rear Cameras
Xiaomi's new foldable smartphone came into light a few months ago, and we had blurry ideas about its specifications. However, the recently spotted patent has slightly lifted the curtains, hinting the device might have a triple fold design and a triple rear camera setup.
What We Have Seen Recently
According to the patent, the smartphone sports a single display in an unfolded state. The device offers more screen area after it is folded outward on either side. The handset can be seen with two smaller screens on the outside of the two folds. The listing further reveals that the device has two large hinges, allowing the screen to fold.
The brand filed for this patent on March 1, 2019, which got registered on March 25. And, on August 8 the patent was published, which will expire on March 1, 2024.
Foldable Phones From Other Brands
Previously, we saw Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone with a 7.3-inch QXGA+ (1,536 x 2,152) dynamic AMOLED infinity flex display. It folds into half providing a 4.58-inch screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB default storage. The device has a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP camera setup at the rear, while it uses a 10MP sensor at the front.
It ships with OneUI based on Android 9 Pie and is backed with 2,190 mAh and 4,380 mAh battery capacities. The smartphone is expected to re-launch soon.
Huawei Mate X is another foldable device, which sports an 8-inch foldable display along with 6.6 and 6.3 inches foldable displays. It is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980, coupled with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU, 12 GB RAM, and 512 GB internal storage. The handset includes 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP triple rear camera system. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and packs a 4,500 mAh battery.
(source)
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
25,900
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
16,345
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,187
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990