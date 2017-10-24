Xiaomi tipped to launch three full-screen Redmi smartphones

We know that Xiaomi is all set to release its first affordable smartphone with a full-screen design. Already, we know that two such smartphones in the Redmi series are in the making as these were spotted on TENAA with changes only in the memory capacity. These smartphones were spotted with the model numbers MEE7 and MET7.

As per the latest details shared by MyDrivers via GizmoChina, Xiaomi will launch three full-screen smartphones in the Redmi series. Going by the sources, the three full-screen Redmi smartphones will be the Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus and the much-awaited Redmi Note 5. All these smartphones will feature an 18:9 display but the screen size and innards will be different.

From the TENAA listings, it is believed that one of the Xiaomi smartphones will adorn a 5.5-inch HD+ display and this is likely to be the Redmi 5. The Redmi 5 Plus is said to have a different storage capacity. While the Redmi 5 is said to feature 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, the Redmi 5 Plus is likely to be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The Plus variant is said to feature an Helio P25 SoC and have a price of Rs. 10,000.

When it comes to the Redmi Note 5, there are speculations that this smartphone will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It is said to be launched at 1,599 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,700).

In addition to these, a leaked screenshot has tipped at the production schedule of the smartphones and await at a December release of this Oppo smartphones. Though we have some of the specs and features of the upcoming smartphone, these are not confirmed by the company in any way. We need to take the information with a grain of salt until the confirmation comes in from Xiaomi.