Xiaomi Independence Day Sale 2019 – Best Deals And Offers On Smartphones

Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7 is up for sale at Rs 7,499 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model is listed for Rs. 8,499. The company is offering a discount of Rs 500 on both the variants.

The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, clubbed with aforementioned RAM variants. Redmi 7 runs on Android 9 Pie-based on MIUI 10.

It features a combination of 12MP+2MP dual rear-camera sensors along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP camera sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Under the sale, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Y3 with a discounted price of Rs. 8,999. The smartphone was launched back in April 2019 with a price tag of Rs 9,990. The top-end variant is up for Rs 11,999.

The company is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 with Mi Exchange. Users can also opt for the no-cost EMI option. Airtel users will receive up to 1120GB 4G data and unlimited calling.

To recall, Xiaomi Redmi Y3 flaunts a 6.26-inch display with a waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 506.

The smartphone is backed by 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage respectively. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

It has dual rear camera setup with the combination of 12MP+2MP camera sensors. Upfront, it houses a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi launched the Note 7S last month and now the company is offering a discount on the newly launched phone. Under the sale, you can grab the smartphone for Rs. 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant is up for Rs 12,999.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and runs on Android 9 Pie.

The smartphone offers a dual AI-camera setup that comprises a 48 MP + 5 MP camera sensors with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 13MP selfie camera. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support.

Poco F1

The company is offering Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs. 17,999. The 6GB RAM +128GB ROM variant is up for sale at Rs 18,999, and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 22,999.

The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2248 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Poco F1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

On the optical front, it houses a dual-camera setup that comprises a 12MP+5MP camera sensors. Upfront, it sports a 20MP camera for selfies and videos.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Under the Xiaomi Independence Day Sale, the company is offering the Mi A2 with 4GB RAM +64GB ROM at Rs. 9,999.

The smartphone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and runs on stock Android out-of-the-box.

The Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 12MP + 20MP camera sensors with an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.