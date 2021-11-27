Xiaomi Ingres with 8 Gen 1 Chipset To Be Rebranded As Redmi, Poco Phones: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi MIUI 13 and the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series is the talk of the town. With all the upgrades coming in, the rumor mill is also buzzing about the Xiaomi Ingres smartphone. There's not much information about the alleged Xiaomi Ingres, however, last reports suggest the phone could be rebranded to launch with different names depending on the market.

Xiaomi Ingres Launch: What To Expect?

If reports are to be believed, the Xiaomi Ingres will debut under different names in different markets. Chinese blog, Xiaomiui says the alleged Xiaomi Ingres will launch in three different markets and with three different names.

Apparently, the Xiaomi Ingres was spotted on the IMEI database with three different model numbers. This suggests the upcoming Xiaomi phone will arrive in different regions with different models and slight variations. One such rebranding is tipped to be the Redmi K50 series.

Going into the details, the alleged Xiaomi Ingres was spotted with three model numbers, which are 22011211C, 22011211G, and 22011211I. Most parts of the model number are the same, except for the last digit. Here, the first number includes C, which stands for China. The second and third model numbers include G and I, suggesting Global and India.

Xiaomi Ingres With Different Branding

Interestingly, the listing suggests the upcoming Xiaomi Ingres will debut in China with a Redmi brand. Whereas, it will debut as a Xiaomi smartphone in India and a Poco device in the global market. What's more, the MIUI code reveals the phone will draw its power from the upcoming Qualcomm chipset.

The blog further suggests the alleged Xiaomi Ingres will debut as Redmi K50 Pro in China, as Poco F4 Pro in the global market, and as Xiaomi 12X Pro in India. That said, it's best to take this with a grain of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed or teased so far.

Currently, the popular Chinese brand is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 12 series, which is the world's first smartphone with the 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm. Like its predecessor, the brand might bring in several models with few tweaks in features and design. We'll know more in the coming days.

