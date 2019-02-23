Xiaomi to launch it's first 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 on the 24th of Feb News oi-Vivek Xiaomi is most likely to launch the Xiaomi Mi 9 5G and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G with Snapdragon X55 5G modem

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi 9 in China, which is the first smartphone from the brand with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Now, at the global stage (at MWC 2019), the company will showcase the 5G variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9.

The company has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi's 5G smartphone will be announced on the 24th of February in Barcelona, where Xiaomi is expected to showcase the 5G iteration of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 and the 5G iteration of the Xiaomi Mi 9.

Xiaomi Mi 9 5G expected specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 9 5G is expected to come with a similar design as of the standard Mi 9. The one difference between the 5G and the 4G version of the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be the network modem. The 5G Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with the Snapdragon X50 or the Snapdragon X55 5G modem with support for true 5G networking.

Like the standard Mi 9, the Xiaomi Mi 9 5G will feature a 6.39-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution with a water-drop notch. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will have a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP super wide angle lens. For selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone will feature a 20 MP high-res selfie camera with AI beauty mode.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 5G will support fast wireless charging and standard fast charging via USB type C port with Android 9 Pie OS. Lastly, the price of the Xiaomi Mi 9 5G smartphone is expected to around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 for the base variant, and the price might go up to Rs 50,000 for the higher storage variant.