ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Leads Indian Market In Q2 2019: Counterpoint

    By
    |

    According to a new report by Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi grabbed the top spot in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019. The company managed to garner with a 28 percent market share, while Samsung slipped to the second sport after ashipments decline ofd by 7 percent YoY.

    Xiaomi Leads Indian Market In Q2 2019: Counterpoint

     

    However, Samsung showed 30 percent growth quarter on quarter (QoQ), driven by refreshed A series and M series smartphones, price cuts on older J series and higher channel incentives during the IPL season, the report said.

    China's BBK Group that includes smartphone brands OPPO, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus, became the leading smartphone manufacturer in India for the first time, capturing a combined share of 30 percent, the research firm informed.

    Huawei's trade ban impacted India market as its shipments declined year on year (YoY), but, the brand continues to be in the top ten smartphone brands category. The India growth was driven by new launches, price cuts on older devices and channel expansion across brands.

    Xiaomi Leads Indian Market In Q2 2019: Counterpoint

    While launching the new report, Tarun Pathak, associate director at the research firm intimated that brands are launching online-exclusive series. and sSimilarly, brands which entered the market with online-exclusive series are now expanding their reach throughtowards the offline channels.

    "Brands which focused on offline channels expanded to online channels with online-exclusive series. Similarly, brands which entered the market with online-exclusive series are now expanding their reach towards offline channel by forming partnerships with key offline retailers. This strategy is working well for all the leading at-scale players," he said.

     

    Notably, in the premium segment, OnePlus surpassed Samsung to become the number one player driven by strong demand for its newly launched OnePlus 7 series while Realme, ASUS, OnePlus and Nokia HMD were the fastest growing brands (YoY).

    Xiaomi Leads Indian Market In Q2 2019: Counterpoint

    Commenting on the overall smartphone market, Anshika Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said: "The top five brands' contribution to the volume of the total shipment reached its highest ever level, driven by new launches and hybrid channel strategy. Localization, branding and innovation will be the next key drivers of growth in a highly competitive market like India."

    Furthermore, the research firm informed that in India, the pricing sweet-spot for consumers has moved to Rs.10,000-20,000 price band and it will remain the biggest contributor in the Indian smartphone segment this year.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi samsung nokia oppo vivo
    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue