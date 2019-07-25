Samsung Galaxy M40 Offline Pricing To Be Rs. 20,490 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy M series has been quite successful since its launch. All the smartphones in this series are priced competitively. Ever since its launch, these smartphones are exclusive to the online retailer Amazon and the official Samsung online store in the country. Now, it looks like the Galaxy M40 will be made available offline.

Like the other devices, the Samsung Galaxy M40 was also launched as an online-exclusive model. However, it looks like the company is in plans to bring this smartphone to the offline market as well. As per a report by 91mobiles, the offline pricing of the Galaxy M40 will be Rs. 500 higher than the online pricing.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Price In India

Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched in India in June with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. This smartphone is priced at Rs. 19,990. While it was available online so long, the Galaxy M40 will be available at the retail stores for Rs. 500 higher, which is Rs. 20,490. But the report does not divulge the availability details of the smartphone in the country's offline market.

Specifications And Features

When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M40 bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LCD display a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC teamed up with Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Galaxy M40 features triple rear cameras. There is a 32MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, this smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera housed within the notch. The other goodies include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a 3500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

What We Think About Galaxy M40

If this report turns out to be authentic, it looks like Samsung is following the strategy of Xiaomi by increasing the cost of the Galaxy M40 by Rs. 500 in the offline market. We already know that this smartphone is a rival to the Redmi and Realme offerings in this price point. It is just an attempt from te company to regain the lost market share in India.

